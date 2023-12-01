FLATBUSH: NYPD Arrests Three For Pro-Palestinian Hate Attacks Against Orthodox Jews





Three suspects wanted for assaulting Orthodox Jews last Shabbos have been arrested, thanks to incredible detective work by the NYPD.

It is believed that at least one of the suspects was also involved in a separate, previous hate crime assault in Flatbush.

As previously reported by YWN, the trio of bigots beat up three Jews, including a 15-year-old boy, in separate attacks during a 40-minute spree of hate crimes.

The mayhem began about 3:25 p.m. last Shabbos, when a 40-year-old man walking home from Shul was confronted by the youthful attackers at Avenue L and E. 15th St., cops said. The assailants punched the victim multiple times before riding off on a scooter.

About 30 minutes later, one of the attackers yelled “Free Palestine!” as he and his accomplices punched and kicked a 15-year-old boy at Avenue J and E. 17th St., police said.

Just five minutes later, they kicked a 27-year-old man multiple times at Avenue L and E. 18th St. before running off.

All three victims suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Flatbush Shomrim played a pivotal role in this investigation, including the securing of all security camera footage, and providing police with concrete leads as to the identities of the three perps.

Despite the egregious nature of their crimes, all three suspects are juveniles and are therefore unlikely to face any serious charges.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)