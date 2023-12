The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced that Hamas is holding the body of Col. Asaf Hamami, H’yd, the commander of the Gaza Division’s southern brigade.

Hamami, 41, a resident of Kirayt Ono, was killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and his body was abducted to Gaza.

He is the most senior IDF officer to be held by Hamas.

Hamami, z’l, is survived by his wife and three children.

