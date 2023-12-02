Mossad Orders Negotiation Team Back From Qatar





Mossad chief Dovid Barnea ordered the members of the hostage negotiation team in Qatar to return to Israel following an impasse in negotiations.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office said: “Hamas did not fulfill its part of the agreement, which included the release of all children and women according to a list that was provided to Hamas and approved by it.”

According to a source privy to the details, the team was ordered back to Israel after it became clear that Hamas did not intend to release the remaining women and children.

Barnea thanked CIA chief William Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad al-Thani for “tremendous mediation efforts that led to the release of 84 Israelis along with 24 foreign nationals.”

There are 136 hostages still in Gaza, including 114 men, 20 women and two children. Ten of the men are over the age of 75. Eleven of the hostages are foreign nationals and the rest of Israeli citizens.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)