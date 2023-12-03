WATCH: Hamas Terrorists Infiltrate Israel By Sea On October 7th





A video was posted online on Motzei Shabbos of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel via sea on October 7th.

The footage, taken from surveillance cameras, shows the terrorists running unhindered onto Zikim Beach, immediately drawing their weapons. They opened fire and murdered civilians on the beach and then overran the nearby IDF base, murdering over 40 Israelis, including an entire family – parents and two young children who were on a camping trip on the beach.

Nine civilians on the beach ran into a nearby shelter but the terrorists followed them and threw grenades inside the shelter and opened fire at them, murdering all of them.

Ynet reported that two of the Israelis who lost their lives in the shelter were Aryeh Ozen, H’yd, and his son Eli, H’yd, who were at the beach for an outing. Due to the widespread carnage, chaos and confusion on October 7th, their family members had to search on their own for days before discovering their fate.

“We embarked on an unprecedented and unimaginable journey to search for my father and brother because no authority could provide us with information, and we had no idea what was happening there,” Aryeh’s sister said. “The police and MDA couldn’t reach the location. Initially, the police responded that it was under control, but afterward, nothing. At first, I was very optimistic, but eventually, we understood the situation and launched our own emergency hotline and began establishing contacts.”

Dozens more Hamas terrorists tried to infiltrate Israel by sea that day but were eliminated by Israel’s Navy forces.

