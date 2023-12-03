WATCH: IDF Found 800 Tunnel Shafts In Gaza, Destroyed 500





Since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza, IDF forces have located over 800 Hamas tunnel shafts, the IDF spokesperson announced on Sunday.

The forces destroyed about 500 of the shafts through various methods, including exploding or sealing them. Some of the tunnel shafts led to strategic Hamas assets through the underground tunnel network.

In addition, IDF forces destroyed many kilometers of tunnel routes.

The shafts were found in civilian areas, with many of them located near or inside buildings that housed schools, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds. Large quantities of weapons were found in some of the shafts that were left behind when terrorists fled to the south.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)