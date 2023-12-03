Israeli Ambassador To UN Blasts George Soros For Funding Pro-Hamas Orgs





Israeli ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, issued a scathing condemnation of billionaire and left-wing activist George Soros for reportedly funding a network of nongovernmental organizations that support Hamas. Soros is said to have contributed over $15 million to these groups, according to reports.

“George Soros’ donations to organizations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state is shameful. However, I am not surprised,” Erdan said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “For years, Soros has backed and transferred money to organizations supporting BDS that want to isolate Israel. They have never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Various investigations have shown that Soros’ Open Societies Foundation funneled significant funds into anti-Israel NGOs supporting Hamas. The New York Post last month reported Soros’ funding to groups perceived as anti-Israel and supportive of Hamas’ agenda. Among the recipients of OSF donations is the Tides Center in California, which argues that the obliteration of the Jewish state is justified.

Accusations against OSF include funding Jewish NGOs like Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow, which exploit their “Jewish identity” to campaign against Israel. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has criticized JVP for its stance against Israel and Zionism, and highlighted IfNotNow’s role in anti-Israel campaigns in the U.S. since October 7.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)