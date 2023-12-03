HEALTH ALERT: Manischewitz Recalls Chocolate Coins Over Serious Labeling Mistake





Manischewitz is recalling Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins, due to some coins being labeled “dark chocolate” but containing gold foil coins with a blue netting, which are dairy.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins were distributed to stores nationwide, predominately located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions, during the

weeks of September 26th, 2023 through November 28th, 2023.

This recall was initiated after the company was notified by their Quantity Control Department that a limited number of bags labeled as “Dark Chocolate Coins” contained

Milk Chocolate Coins, which contains milk allergen that is not declared on the label. All dairy Milk Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Gold Foil within a Blue Netting and all nondairy Dark Chocolate Coins are wrapped in Silver Foil within a Red Netting.

Stores and Consumers can easily decipher if the product in question is labeled

incorrectly, as indicated in the images below.