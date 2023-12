The IDF announced on Sunday that an airstrike in Gaza eliminated Haitham Khuwajari, the commander of Hamas’s Shati Battalion.

The IDF released footage of the strike that killed Khuwajari, which reportedly took place in the Khan Younis, in the central Gaza Strip.

Under his terroristic watch, this animal had his teams carry out raids during the Simchas Torah massacre in Southern Israel.

