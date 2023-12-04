Female Captives Were Violently Interrogated About Their IDF Service





Israeli women who were released from captivity in Gaza revealed that they were interrogated, sometimes violently, about their past IDF service, Army Radio reported on Monday morning.

According to the report, the released hostages said that their army service and any information about the IDF was the main interest of the Hamas terrorists.

The women, none of whom were active IDF soldiers, were interrogated for hours about their service and some said that the terrorists used physical force to extract information from them

The terrorists even tested the hostages’ testimony by investigating neighbors who lived on the same kibbutz and asking each one about her neighbor’s military service – to cross-reference their testimonies and test their credibility.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)