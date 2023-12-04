WATCH: “We Won’t Forgive Or Forget:” IDF Forces Blow Up Gaza’s ‘Justice Palace’





IDF forces operating in Gaza on Sunday blew up Hamas’s main courthouse – also known as Justice Palace – which was housed in a palatial building in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF commander said prior to issuing the order to destroy the complex: “We dedicated the explosion to the memory of all those murdered and the victims who fell on October 7th – we won’t forgive and we won’t forget.”

Last month, IDF soldiers took a victory photo in front of the courthouse after conquering the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)