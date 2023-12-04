WATCH: “We Won’t Forgive Or Forget:” IDF Forces Blow Up Gaza’s ‘Justice Palace’

0
On the left, IDF soldiers pose in front of the main Hamas courthouse in Gaza after conquering the site last month. To the right, IDF forces destroyed the site, also known as Justice Palace, this week.

IDF forces operating in Gaza on Sunday blew up Hamas’s main courthouse – also known as Justice Palace – which was housed in a palatial building in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF commander said prior to issuing the order to destroy the complex: “We dedicated the explosion to the memory of all those murdered and the victims who fell on October 7th – we won’t forgive and we won’t forget.”

Last month, IDF soldiers took a victory photo in front of the courthouse after conquering the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)