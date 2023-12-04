NEXT LEVEL HATE: Antisemitic Mob Targets Jewish-Owned Philly Falafel Restaurant [VIDEOS]





A frightening acene unfolded in Philadelphia on Sunday night, when a Jewish owned restaurant was targeted by a mob of Hamas terror supporters.

During a demonstration with hundreds of protesters marching through Center City, the crowd halted in front of Goldie, an Israeli-style falafel eatery owned by a Jewish restaurateur.

Video footage shared online depicts the crowd chanting slogans like “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

Additionally, witnesses reported that protesters affixed “Free Palestine” and “This is Genocide” stickers to the restaurant’s facade.

Goldie is part of the CookNSolo group, co-owned by Israeli-born Michael Solomonov, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the protest: ‘Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism – not a peaceful protest,’ said Shapiro, the state’s third-ever Jewish governor.

‘A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.’

Shapiro added that he’s reached out to Solomonov ‘to share our support and Lori and I look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon.’

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, representing Philadelphia in Congress, denounced the harassment, saying, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but targeting businesses solely because they are Jewish-owned is reprehensible. Philadelphia stands against this kind of harassment and hate.”

These incidents occurred at the same time that a group of students at the University of Pennsylvania – where anti-Semitic threats were recently projected onto school buildings – went viral for calling for an ‘intifada’.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)