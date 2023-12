What do you do when you’re off in the Gaza Strip battling Hamas, but your son’s bris milah is taking place? You join via video call, of course.

That’s what an IDF soldier currently fighting with his unit against the terrorist group did, joining the bris of his own son by way of a video call.

In the video below, the father can be seen making the bracha as the bris gets underway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)