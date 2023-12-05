Hospital Director: “When They Tell Their Stories, We Won’t Sleep At Night”





Prof. Itai Pessach, the director of the Safra Children’s Center at Sheba Medical Center, treated about 30 hostages released from captivity in Gaza.

“The travails of captivity could be seen on them, they were depleted and weak,” he said in an interview with Channel 12 News. “Strong in mind and weak in body. Some had injuries from the abduction and some with problems they suffered from throughout their captivity.”.

“All of them experienced psychological abuse that is difficult to describe and many of them have also experienced other types of abuse, very severe.”

“We’re not telling the stories. They’re not our stories to tell. We’re helping professionals and we’re there for them. When the time comes, when they want, they will tell their stories. When they do so, I don’t think any of us will be able to sleep at night.”

