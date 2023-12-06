Did You Know It Was This Bad? “WE FEAR FOR OUR LIVES”





Four Jewish students at “elite” US universities testified to Congress on Tuesday about what they’ve experienced on their campuses since October 7th.

The accounts are harrowing. And the total lack of response from the presidents of the universities, one of whom is Jewish herself, is even more harrowing.

Watch three of the students’ powerful speeches below:

OMG, artificial intelligence has now surpassed Ivy League intelligence. Big moment for technology. https://t.co/9wJ8pRDSe7 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) December 6, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)