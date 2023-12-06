Israel’s Victims Of the War Need To Celebrate Chanukah!





Months have passed, but the reality for Israelis remains one of living day-to-day with the persistent threat of war. For months, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged on, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement. The impact of continuous rocket attacks by Hamas in the North and South has left thousands displaced and homes terrorized. During this ongoing struggle, Ohr Hadassah has been supporting those most affected – the widows and orphans left with total devastation.

Since the beginning of the war, Ohr Hadassah had been focused on providing

* Food, Clothing, and Cash for the displaced who have left their homes with minimal belongings.

* Emergency Support and Therapy: Ohr Hadassah is offering immediate access to trauma-informed therapy and counseling services, aiding those affected in healing and rebuilding their lives.

Your support is their lifeline to prevent critical trauma and provide essential therapy and support.

Donate today and help those in dire need.

As daily life continues under the shadow of war, This Chanukah, Ohr Hadassah is on a mission to bring Simcha to all the widows and orphans with an incredible Chanukah Mesiba.

Ohr Hadassah is organizing a Chanukah Mesiba, with our goal to uplift the spirits of the affected families. This is vital to bring a sense of normalcy to the lives of the Widows and their Children. The Mesiba is anticipated to host around 130 children and will feature a variety of activities, including delicious food, fun entertainment, and games. The Mesiba’s goal is to deliver a memorable experience with gifts and activities, offering them a break and real happiness amid their struggles. However, to make this event a reality, we urgently need your help.

During this time of Chanukah, we CANNOT forget about those most vulnerable.

Let’s think about the new widows and orphans in Eretz Yisroel, whose celebrations this year are very different from last year’s.

Help us continue to help every affected widow and orphan and together we can help them heal.

All donations are 501c3 tax deductible.