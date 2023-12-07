Israeli Farmer Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile





An Israeli farmer was killed by an anti-tank missile launched at Israel by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was a farmer in his 60s who was driving in his car in the yishuv of Matat in the Upper Galil. The missile hit his car, critically injuring him. His death was pronounced shortly later.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, the fourth attack since the morning.

IDF forces are returning fire at the source of the launches.

