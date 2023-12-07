SEE THIS: Hundreds Of Hamas Terrorists Reportedly Surrender To IDF Forces, “Kikar Palestine” In IDF Control





Stunning images have emerged on Thursday of hundreds of Hamas terrorists in IDF custody.

The IDF has yet to comment on the images, but multiple Palestinian social media channels are claiming that the group surrendered to IDF forces.

They were lined up, processed, and were seen on trucks being taken back to Israel.

Meanwhile, additional footage shows “Kikar Palestine” under full IDF control. This is where where Hamas animals paraded freed Israeli hostages just a week ago, where they were taunted, jeered and humiliated by thousands of Gazan’s.

