Top US Muslim Leader Said He Was “Happy” Over October 7 Massacre In Israel [VIDEO]





The founder and executive director of the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed his happiness over the October 7 Hamas massacre, when thousands of individuals, including those associated with Hamas, breached the border between Gaza and Israel, resulting in the loss of 1,200 lives and the taking of roughly 240 hostages.

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on October 7,” Nihad Awad said in a speech during the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) convention in Chicago.

“And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in,” he added.

“And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense,” Awad continued. “Gaza transformed many minds around the world, including people who are not Muslim. What kind of faith do these people have? They are thankful, they are not afraid.

“Israel did not scare them because they knew their heaven is in Gaza, and if they would like to die, they will go to another heaven. That is the faith of the people of Gaza. That is why Gaza and the people of Gaza were able to transform everyone who is watching.”

The White House condemned “in the strongest terms” Awad’s remarks, which it called “shocking” and “antisemitic.”

“The horrific, brutal terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th were, as President Biden said, ‘abhorrent’ and represent ‘unadulterated evil.’ October 7th was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

“The atrocities of that day shock the conscience, which is why we can never forget the pain Hamas has caused for so many innocent people. There are families who are in agony mourning loves ones, and there are also families in agony as they do everything in their power to free loved ones being held hostage,” he said.

“Every leader has a responsibility to call out antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)