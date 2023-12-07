HY’D: 2 Additional Deaths Bring IDF’s Gaza Death Toll To 91





The IDF has announced the death of two additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 91 and 419 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Sergeant major (res.) Kobi Dvash, 41, killed during fighting in southern Gaza.

• Master sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir, 28, from Jerusalem, killed during fighting in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF said an officer from the ‘Oketz’ Canine Unit was seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.