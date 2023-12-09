WATCH: Almost 100 Hamas Terrorists Surrender To IDF Forces





A video spread on social media in Israel on Motzei Shabbos showing dozens of Hamas terrorists surrendering to IDF forces in the Gaza Strip on Shabbos.

In the video, a speaker can be heard over a loudspeaker saying in Arabic: “Does anyone have a gun? Put down your rifles – slowly, slowly.” One of the terrorists can be seen placing his rifle on the ground in a pile of other weapons.

Videos and images of dozens of terrorists surrounding to the IDF began spreading on social media last week.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday that the IDF arrested over 200 terrorists in the past 48 hours and transferred them to the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Unit for interrogation. The arrested terrorists included Hamas commanders and Nukhba operatives.

According to Hagari, the terrorists arrested last week told interrogators that “their situation in Gaza is difficult and the Hamas leadership denies the reality although they receive updates on the situation. The operatives feel that the Hamas leadership doesn’t care about the public in Gaza.”

“The intelligence that emerges from the interrogations creates more targets and assists in operational activities,” Hagari concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)