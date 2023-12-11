Read The Final Words Of Fallen Soldier Ben Zussman, HY’D: “If I’m Taken Captive, Don’t Negotiate Any Deal For Me”





Sgt. Major (res.) Ben Zussman, Hy’d, of Jerusalem fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip last week.

Zussman, H’yd, was the son of Tzvi and Sarit Zussman of Jerusalem, the grandson of Edna and Aver Zussman, a part-time resident of Denver, and the great-grandson of the late Ben and Bernice Zussman of Denver.

Before Zussman, z’l went into battle in the Gaza Strip, he wrote a letter to his family. Read his moving words below:

“I’m writing you this message on the way to the base. If you’re reading this, something must have happened to me. As you know about me, probably no one is happier than me right now.”

“I’m mamash on the verge of fulfilling my dream soon. I’m happy and grateful for the zechus I have to defend our beautiful country and Am Yisrael.”

“Even if something happens to me, I don’t allow you to sink into sorrow. I had the zechus to fulfill my dream and my mission and you can be sure that I’m looking down on you and smiling a huge smile. I will probably sit next to Saba and we’ll make up for lost time – we’ll each tell about our experiences and what changed from war to war. Maybe we’ll also talk a little about politics, I’ll ask him what his opinion is.”

“If chas v’chalilah, you’re sitting shiva, transform it into a week of friends, family, and fun. There should be food – fleishig of course – beers, sweet drinks, nuts, tea and of course, Ima’s cookies. Make jokes, hear stories, and meet all my friends you haven’t met yet. I’m jealous of you, I would have liked to sit there and see everyone.”

“Another very very important point. If chalilah, I fall into captivity, dead or alive, I’m not willing for any soldier or civilian to be injured by some deal to free me. I don’t allow you to lead a campaign or anything like that. I’m not willing for terrorists to be freed for me – in any way, shape, or form. Please don’t breach my request.”

“I’ll say it again – I left home without even being called up to the reserves. I’m full of pride and a sense of mission. I always said that if I need to die, הלוואי it will happen while defending others and our country.”

“.ירושלים, הפקדתי שומרים, שיום יגיע ואהיה אחד מהם

