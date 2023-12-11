WATCH: Leftist Israeli Discovered Her Gazan “Friend” Collaborated With Hamas





Batia Holin, a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza, is a photographer and peace activist who developed a friendship with a Gazan photographer.

In February 2023, they arranged a joint exhibit of photos of Kfar Aza and his village in the Gaza Strip. Over 10,000 people viewed the images. They had plans for another exhibit in San Diego.

In an interview with Channel 13, Holin revealed that on October 7th, she discovered that “her friend” had participated in the assault and passed the information and photos about her kibbutz to Hamas.

How did she know? She said that she had no contact with him for six months before October 7th for all types of security reasons. But on the morning of October 7th, at about 10 a.m., he called her on the phone, the first time he ever contacted her by phone rather than on the ‘dark web,’ and began asking her all types of questions: “Where are you exactly? What’s going on? How many soldiers are near you?’ Where is everybody?”

“He was digging for information,” she said. “Of course, I hung up the phone and I was worried he would track me via my phone.”

“Whoever says that there are innocent non-involved Gazans – this is the proof that there aren’t,” she concluded.

