IDF CONFIRMS: More Than 500 Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terrorists Arrested In Gaza





The IDF and Shin Bet have announced that over 500 terrorists have been apprehended in the Gaza Strip in the past month. These individuals are being interrogated by the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 and the security agency.

The statement further specifies that since the end of the ceasefire on December 1, over 140 operatives have been arrested. The IDF explained that these operatives were captured during recent combat operations, with some surrendering voluntarily and others being found hiding in civilian structures, such as schools and civilian shelters.

Of the total number detained in the last month, approximately 350 are identified as members of Hamas, while around 120 are affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

