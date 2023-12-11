MOVING VIDEO: IDF Soldiers Sing “Am Yisrael Chai” Hours After 5 Of Their Own Are Killed By Hamas





Moving footage shows IDF soldiers from the 5th Brigade’s 8111th Battalion singing at a menorah lighting in Gaza on Monday evening, shortly after 5 of their brothers fell in battle fighting Hamas.

The IDF said the killed soldiers – Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam; Major Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba; Captain (res.) Eliya Yanovsky, 24, from Jerusalem; Master sergeant (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem; and Sergeant major (res.) Etay Perry, 36, from Modiin – had raided a school in the southern Gaza Strip from which Hamas terrorists were firing at them.

The IDF said that the terorrists inside the school were ultimately eliminated and the terorrist infrastructure inside the school destroyed, but the IDF suffered 5 casualties.

As can be seen in the footage below, the soldiers of the 8111th Battalion somberly participate in the menorah lighting and its accompanying songs, but then begin singing “Am Yisrael Chai.”

