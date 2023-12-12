Saudi Report: Qatar, Israel Are In Secret Talks For Hostage Deal





A Saudi report on the Arabian website Elaph on Monday said that Qatari and Israeli officials are holding secret talks in Europe on another hostage deal.

The potential deal includes the release of children, women, and men from Gaza, including three senior IDF officers.

According to the report, in exchange for the hostages, Israel will release 300 Palestinian prisoners with blood on their hands, including Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.

The Israelis involved in the talks include members of Mossad, Shin Bet, the National Security Council, the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, and a psychologist.

Each meeting is held in a different European country in order to keep the negotiations far away from the spotlight.

Sources in Israel deny the report, calling it a “complete fabrication.”

Meanwhile, spokespeople for the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups stated that there are no talks about a new hostage deal and no negotiations will take place as long as the battles in Gaza continue.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)