NETANYAHU: I Will Not Allow Israel To Repeat The Mistake Of Oslo





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a statement that he will not allow Israel to repeat the mistakes of Oslo.

The full statement released to YWN follows below:

“I greatly appreciate the American support for destroying Hamas and returning our hostages.

Following an intensive dialogue with President Biden and his team, we received full backing for the ground incursion and blocking the international pressure to stop the war.

Yes, there is disagreement about ‘the day after Hamas’ and I hope that we will reach agreement here as well.

I would like to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo.

After the great sacrifice of our civilians and our soldiers, I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate for terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism.

Gaza will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan.”

