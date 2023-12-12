HORRIBLE: Nearly A Fifth Of IDF Troop Casualties In Gaza Were Killed By Friendly Fire





The Israel Defense Forces released new data on Tuesday revealing that out of 105 Israeli soldiers killed so far in the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, 20 lost their lives due to friendly fire and other accidents.

According to the IDF, 13 of these soldiers were victims of friendly fire, resulting from mistaken identification in situations involving airstrikes, tank shelling, and gunfire. This includes one soldier who was tragically killed by gunfire not intended for them, and two others who lost their lives due to accidental misfires.

Additionally, the IDF reported that two soldiers were killed in incidents involving armored vehicles inadvertently running over troops. In separate incidents, two soldiers died from shrapnel injuries, including explosives detonated by Israeli forces themselves.

The IDF has attributed these unfortunate incidents to a variety of factors, including the large-scale deployment of forces within the confined and densely populated neighborhoods of Gaza City. Communication challenges among the troops and instances of soldiers being fatigued and not fully adhering to regulations have also been cited as contributing factors.

Despite these incidents, the IDF has emphasized the strong cooperation between different branches of the military, particularly highlighting the effective air support provided to ground troops.

As of the latest reports, the IDF has confirmed the deaths of 105 soldiers since the commencement of the ground incursion on October 27. In addition, 582 soldiers have been wounded during the operation, with 133 suffering serious injuries, 218 moderate, and 231 light, as per the IDF’s latest data.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)