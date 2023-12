Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday evening presented before the UN General Assembly the phone number of Hamas’ headquarters in Gaza.

“If you want a real ceasefire, here is the right address. This is the phone number of Hamas’ office in Gaza. You can all call, and ask for Yahya Sinwar.

“Tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in and return our hostages.

This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever.

