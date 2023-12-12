HaGaon Mutzafi: “Soldiers Are Falling? We & Only We Are Guilty”





HaGaon HaRav Bentzion Mutzafi was asked by one of his talmidim about the large number of IDF soldiers who have fallen in battle in the Gaza Strip.

The talmid asked: “Moreinu HaRav: Soldiers are killed every day. What will be?”

HaRav Mutzafi responded: “We and only we are guilty. Come let us take responsibility together. We’ll improve our good deeds.”

The Rav detailed his eitzos for what to be mechazeik in:

We’ll wake up early for tefillah in the morning. The entire tefillah from beginning until the end. We won’t speak in shul. We’ll take advantage of every free minute to learn Torah from any Sefer Kodesh. We’ll guard our months, avoiding saying anything negative about any Jew. We won’t put anything in our mouths that isn’t 100% kosher. We’ll guard our eyes from looking at any pritzus, at the wealth of our friends. If we chalilah, stumble in any of the above, we’ll say vidui and have charatah.

HaRav Mutzafi added: “It’s very painful during the holy days of Chanukah to hear about soldiers falling in the war. The soldiers are being moser nefesh so we can live and be oisek in the Torah HaKedoshah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)