Home Front Commander: “Israel Set A Target Date For War With Hezbollah”





Home Front Commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo recently spoke with the residents of the southern kibbutz of Yad Mordechai who were evacuated from their homes in the wake of the Hamas assault on October 7th.

Milo told them that their situation is much better than that of Israelis who were evacuated from their homes near the northern border as Hezbollah is a much more powerful threat than Hamas.

“I think that it’s a much, much bigger problem. Their situation [northern residents] is much worse than yours. We haven’t dealt with the north yet and right now we are very focused on the south. It’s a completely different arena – we’re preparing for it. We already set a target date for it.”

He added that one of the most important things for the IDF [to deflect threats] is freedom of action, pointing out that in Israel, in contrast to Gaza and Lebanon, it can eliminate terrorists’ nests while they’re relatively limited in size and scope of threat.

“There are many things we have to change in the intensity and risks we take and the level of damage we inflict on the other side,” he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)