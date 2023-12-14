WATCH: Over 70 Terrorists Surrender, Leaving HOSPITAL With Rifles Over Heads





The IDF on Thursday published a video and photos of dozens of Hamas terrorists surrending to Israeli forces in Gaza.

The terrorists emerged from their favorite hiding spot – a hospital of course – the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Jabaliya neighborhood of northern Gaza.

Unlike previous photos of terrorists handing in their weapons clad only in their underwear, these terrorists were wearing pants, after the IDF was criticized for ‘humiliating’ the terrorists. It is common practice for terrorists to be forced to strip down to their underwear to ensure they are not wearing suicide belts. It can be assumed that the IDF ordered the terrorists to remove their pants this time as well – far away from cameras.

The IDF said that in recent days, IDF soldiers surrounded one of the hospital buildings, which was being used as a Hamas base, and eliminated terrorists in several battles.

Soldiers also discovered weapons inside the hospital.

The terrorists were transferred to the Shin Bet and the IDF’s intelligence unit for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)