WATCH: IDF Soldiers Recite Shema From Jenin Mosque Loudspeaker, Are Disciplined





Videos of IDF soldiers davening from a loudspeaker in a Jenin mosque circulated on Israeli social media on Thursday.

The IDF has been carrying out extensive counterterrorism operations in Jenin in recent days, during which four soldiers were lightly injured.

Later on Thursday, the IDF issued a statement saying, “The soldiers were immediately removed from operational activity. Their behavior is serious and stands in complete opposition to the values ​​of the IDF and they will be disciplined accordingly.”

“Chaval,” Channel 14‘s Yinon Magal wrote sardonically: “All they did was daven a little and sing Chanukah songs to cheer up the residents of the ‘camp’ for the Chag.”

