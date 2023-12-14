WATCH AND LISTEN: IAF Launches Over 500 Precision Strikes in Gaza Guided By IDF’s Elite Unit 5620





The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has carried out more than 500 airstrikes in the Gaza Strip that were directed by ground forces this week. These aerial attacks, involving fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones, were conducted under the guidance of the IAF’s specialized Cooperation Unit 5620 and were strategically targeted, focusing on dismantling terror cells and destroying various infrastructures linked to Hamas.

“The Air Force’s Cooperation Unit leads the connection between the ground and air forces, and together they eliminate terror cells and destroy observation sites, weapons depots, tunnel shafts, and many more terror infrastructures,” the IDF said. The statement emphasizes the joint effort of the air and ground forces in these operations, aiming to “deprive capabilities and deal blows to the Hamas terror organization.”

Accompanying the statement, the IDF released a video showcasing some of the recent strikes, providing a glimpse into the precision and scale of the operations carried out by the IAF, as well as the tactical efficiency of Unit 5620 in leading such complex and coordinated air-ground operations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)