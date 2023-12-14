The Chanukah Miracle in Flatbush with BJX and The International Shabbos Project





By Mordechai Segal

Kiruv in Flatbush? Prior to BJX, no one dreamt that local Kiruv was possible. How would unaffiliated Jews be recruited? Why would they be interested in Yiddishkeit? Which families would be willing to open their doors total strangers to host them and introduce them to the beauty of Shabbos and Yomim Tovim? With tremendous Siyata DiShmaya BJX entered the scene more than a decade ago, creating a paradigm shift that made Kiruv a household word in Flatbush and beyond.

The Greek’s objective was to steal the hearts of young, bright Jews away from Yiddishkeit and indoctrinate them with Hellenistic culture. Today, the same war is being waged. Thousands of local young Jews attend public high school and college and are exposed to the worst values. Would BJX succeed in winning their hearts back to Yiddishkeit? Would young men and women go against the tide and light Menorah for the first time? Keep on dreaming, the skeptics said.

BJX lit up the Neshamos of more than 130 Jews this Chanukah. Look at the photos and see history in the making and miracles of the Pintele Yid coming home! With tremendous gratitude to Yanky and Chaya Feurizen for helping create an extraordinary night of Kiddush Hashem. Join BJX for the International Shabbos of Inspiration with Rabbi Yitzchok Fingerer and Rabbi Moshe Fingere as well as other guest speakers.