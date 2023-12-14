Defense Minister Gallant Tells National Sec. Advisor Sullivan War To Last “More Than Several Months”





Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, stated that the war with Hamas in Gaza is anticipated to last “more than several months.”

”Hamas is a terrorist organization that built itself over a decade to fight Israel, and they built infrastructure under the ground and above the ground and it is not easy to destroy them. It will require a period of time – it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them [Hamas]”, Gallant said.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the State of Israel will support international efforts in countering naval threats and will defend itself against any threat.

Minister Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to the U.S. Administration for the ongoing support provided to the State of Israel in its efforts to return home the hostages, and to achieving its operational goal of dismantling the Hamas terrorist organization.

Below is a video of remarks by Gallant:

“Mr Sullivan, thank you for coming to Israel during this period of war – we appreciate it very much. We appreciate your personal commitment to the State of Israel – to releasing the hostages, and to the diplomatic effort [you are leading] and your support in the military channel. Thank you.”

“The United States and Israel share common interests, common values and in this war, we [also] share common goals. This is important to the State of Israel and it is essential to the rest of the region, to the Middle East.”

“It is not easy to take a democracy into war, but once we are in the war, we will prevail because we are fighting for the right issues and for the right values. Thank you for standing side by side with us.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)