Mossad Thwarts Hamas Terror Attack Against Jews In Denmark





The Mossed has foiled a terror attack against Jews in Denmark, the Israel Prime Minister’s office announced on Thursday.

The rare announcement of behalf of the Mossad reads as follows:

“Following an accelerated and comprehensive intelligence investigation, security and law enforcement agencies in Denmark arrested seven terrorists acting on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organization, and thwarted an attack, the goal of which was to kill innocent civilians on European soil.

In recent years, but especially since the murderous assault of October 7th, Hamas has striven to expand its operational capabilities around the world, especially in Europe, in order to realize its aspirations to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any price.

We commend our partners in the security and law enforcement agencies in Denmark for their successful counter-terrorist operation which culminated today in the arrests and in exposing the expansion of Hamas infrastructure to Europe, and we view with utmost importance the advancing of judicial proceedings against those involved.

The Hamas terrorist organization has been working relentlessly and exhaustively to expand its lethal operations to Europe, and thereby constitute a threat to the domestic security of these countries. The Mossad and the ISA will continue to combine forces and capabilities with their partners in the country and around the world in order to thwart Hamas’s intentions and eliminate its capabilities.”

Flemming Drejer, operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, said that Denmark was not changing the terror threat level, which has been at “serious,” the second-highest level, since 2010.

He added that the suspects would face a custody hearing within 24 hours, likely behind “double closed doors,” meaning that he could not give details about the case, any target or motive.

“This is extremely serious ,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a European Union summit in Brussels. “It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately.”

“It is absolutely true when both (Denmark’s intelligence agencies) say that there is a high risk in Denmark,” Frederiksen said. “It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society.”

(AP)