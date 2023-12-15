IDF’s Test Of Pumping Seawater Into Tunnels A Success, Officials Say





The IDF has successfully concluded a trial run of pumping seawater into Hamas’s tunnels within the Gaza Strip, according to officials who spoke to the The Times of Israel.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported on the IDF’s operation to flood Hamas’s underground tunnel system. The move is aimed at making Hamas’s subterranean network of passages and hiding places unusable, forcing its fighters to operate above ground, where the IDF has the advantage.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, while not commenting on the specifics of the operation, previously acknowledged the concept of flooding the tunnels as “a good idea.”

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the army’s actions are guided by intelligence regarding the locations where they believe hostages may be held, ensuring that they don’t inadvertently drown hostages being held in tunnels.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)