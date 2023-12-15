WATCH: National Security Advisor Sheds Light On US Perspective Of Israel-Hamas War





In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 news, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the contrasting visions held by the United States and Israel for post-war Gaza. President Joe Biden has articulated the importance of a revitalized Palestinian Authority (PA) in the region, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced opposition to any PA involvement.

Sullivan explained the U.S. perspective, saying that “ultimately governance of the West Bank and Gaza needs to be connected, and it needs to be connected under a revamped and revitalized Palestinian Authority.”

“It will require reform,” Sullivan added. “It will require an updating of how the Palestinian Authority approaches governance. It will require the participation of other countries in the region to contribute financial resources and other forms of support.”

“The goal should be to have a West Bank and Gaza connected under common leadership that does not represent any form of terrorist threat to Israel. And we are determined to arrive at that.”

Responding to questions about President Biden’s recent remarks regarding the need for change within Israel’s government, Sullivan clarified that the President believes in democracy and that it is up to the Israeli people to decide their government’s composition through elections.

When questioned about the U.S. perspective on Israel’s military actions in Gaza, specifically regarding the allegation of “indiscriminate bombing,” Sullivan appeared to walk Biden’s comments back a bit.

“What he said was, look at what Israel’s up against. There is a country that was attacked viciously, ruthlessly, savagely by terrorists. 1,200 people slaughtered. And then those terrorists turned around and went and hid behind a civilian population. They used hospitals and schools and other protected sites to continue to commit terrorist attacks against Israel,” Sullivan said. “Their spokespeople went out and said they would do October 7 again and again and again. Their entire credo is about destroying Israel as a Jewish state. That’s what Israel’s up against. And so they need to operate in a way against a foe that is entrenched among the civilian population, using citizens as human shields. And somehow Israel has to navigate that to destroy that terrorist threat. That is an unbelievable burden.”

Regarding continued U.S. aid to Israel during the conflict, Sullivan mentioned a supplemental budget request for $14 billion in aid to Israel, underscoring the U.S.’s commitment to supporting Israel in its campaign against Hamas.

Regarding the escalating hostilities on the northern border and displaced Israelis, Sullivan said the potential exists for a negotiated outcome and called for exhausting diplomatic options to ensure the security needed for citizens to return to their homes.

Lastly, Sullivan addressed the threat posed by the Houthis to shipping and international commerce. He revealed that the U.S. was building a coalition of countries to address this threat and would work closely with Israel and others to counter it. He also noted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s upcoming visit to the region to bolster the international response to the Houthis, while highlighting Iran’s role in arming and enabling them.

