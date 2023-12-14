HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF announced the death of three additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 119 and 448 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

Staff-Sergeant-Major Tomer Shlomo Myara HY’D, 28, from Netanya, of the 70th Battalion, was killed fighting in southern Gaza on Friday.

Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi HY’D, 19, a soldier in the 603rd Engineering Battalion, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem HY’D, 23, a tank commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion, from Ein HaNatziv.

Additionally, the IDF says 4 soldier were seriously injured during fighting in the Gaza Strip.