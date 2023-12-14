IDF Recovers Body Of 28-Year-Old Hostage Elya Toledano HY”D





In a recent operation in Gaza, the body of 28-year-old hostage Elya Toledano hy”d was successfully recovered by IDF Special Forces and repatriated to Israel.

Following a meticulous identification process led by medical professionals and military rabbis, in collaboration with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, representatives from the IDF, Israel Police, and the Coordinator for the Captives and Missing in the Prime Minister’s Office conveyed the somber news to Toledano’s family on Thursday.

Elia Toledano had been held hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization since October 7, but his remains have now been located and returned to Israel.

