WATCH: 90 Terrorists Hiding In Hospital Surrender, Hid Weapons In INCUBATORS





The IDF announced that it has completed the takeover of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Jabaliya neighborhood of northern Gaza, which was used by Hamas as a command and control center.

About 90 terrorists surrendered to IDF, some of whom had participated in the October 7th assault on Israel.

As part of the operation, IDF forces questioned the medical personnel, some of whom admitted that weapons were hidden inside incubators in the NICU (as seen in the video below).

IDF forces seized the weapons as well as other weapons and ammunition found at the hospital, including RPGs, rifles, and explosive devices.

