HY”D: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza, Death Toll Now At 121





The IDF announced Moitzei Shabbos the deaths of 2 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 121 and 453 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Master Sgt. (res.) Joseph Avner Doran, 26, a soldier in the elite Shayetet 13 unit of the Israeli Navy, killed yesterday in battle in northern Gaza.

• Seargent Major Shalev Zaltsman, 24, a soldier in the 55 Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion, killed yesterday in battle southern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says two soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

