TRI-STATE WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Strong Wind & Flooding Expected Sunday Night





A strong coastal storm will affect the Tri-State region from Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon.

It will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to our area, including flooding rains, coastal flooding, and damaging winds.

Forecasted rainfall totals and wind gusts have gone up. This has led to numerous more watches/warnings being issued by the weather service. Timing has also changed, with inclement weather lasting further into Monday now.

A Flood Watch goes into effect from 5 p.m. Sunday until 5 p.m. Monday and now includes all counties, except Nassau and Suffolk.

A High Wind Warning is now in place for Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, and Fairfield counties from midnight through noon Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in place Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, Monmouth, Ocean, Hudson, Westchester and Dutchess counties through 7 a.m. Monday.

8 p.m. Sunday – 11 a.m. Monday: This is the period of the most activity. Throughout this time frame, torrential rain and strong winds will unfold. A few embedded thunderstorms are even possible.

Those winds may gust between 30-50 mph at times. Higher gusts are possible at the immediate coast, particularly coastal areas of Long Island and Connecticut, where gusts may reach up to 60 mph.

Rest Of Monday: Though the heaviest rain will already be over for most areas, some lingering heavier showers are still possible. The gusty winds will continue through the day, gusting between 25-40 mph. Final rain totals will average between 2-4 inches, with higher totals in some locations. Highs will be reached early in the morning, with falling temps throughout the day.

