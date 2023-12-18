WATCH CHILLING VIDEO: Prescient Song About Gaza Disengagement





Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal posted a song released by Benny Elbaz [the father of famed singer Gad Elbaz] before the disengagement from Gaza in 2005.

Magal wrote: “Chilling. To listen today to the song released by Benny Elbaz before the disengagement from Gaza and not to believe.”

Elbaz sang: “It won’t be, it won’t happen. It will bring us disaster. It’s not what the nation wants.”

“They’ll arrive at our homes, they’ll drive us from our land. They’ll also want Yerushalayim. Ashkelon will break out in fire.’

‘Remember that we cried, remember that we told you. Remember that it will happen.”

“They [Palestinians] vowed to murder us. The silence will bring disaster upon us. Get up Jews and wake up. Don’t sleep, don’t be apathetic.”

Especially chilling is the image of Sderot, which was badly hit on October 7th, as he sang the words: “They’ll arrive at our homes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)