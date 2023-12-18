Pro-Hamas Supporters Protest At Penn Station, Grand Central Station [VIDEOS]





On Monday evening, a pro-Palestinian demonstration assembled within Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall in midtown Manhattan. This group had initially congregated at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and had previously marched down 42nd Street from Grand Central Terminal, where the MTA had issued travel restriction warnings to commuters.

Around 5 p.m., law enforcement personnel were observed setting up barricades and blocking entrances to Penn Station, including an NJ TRANSIT entrance on 7th Avenue. However, the demonstrators managed to access the building via the entrance on 33rd Street.

Additionally, protesters were seen in the main hall at Grand Central shortly after 3 p.m., leading to the closure of some entrances to the terminal by the police.