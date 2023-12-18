PAYBACK: Cyberattack Cripples Iranian Gas Stations After Attempted Attack On Israeli Hospital





A group known as “Gonjeshke Darande,” or “predatory sparrow” in Persian, which has been previously linked to Israel, took responsibility Monday for a cyberattack that crippled around 70% of gas stations in Iran.

The group claims to have disabled a significant portion of Iran’s gas pumps in what they describe as a response to aggression by Iran and its regional proxies.

“Khamenei, playing with fire has a price,” the group said in a statement released in Persian and English.

Iranian state media confirmed that several gas stations in Tehran ceased operations, saying that a “software malfunction” forced them to shut.

Gonjeshke Darande has previously claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on Iran’s major steel companies. During that attack, Israeli military correspondents, typically briefed off-the-record by senior Israeli officials, hinted at potential Israeli involvement. A cyberattack on Iran’s fuel distribution system in 2021 paralyzed gas stations across the country, leading to long lines of angry motorists. The hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on fuel pumps.

Interestingly, the cyberattack occurred almost at the same time as Israel’s Cyber Directorate announced that Iran and Hezbollah were behind a cyberattack on the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas last month.

“In a joint effort by the cyber directorate, the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Health Ministry and hospital teams, the attack was stopped before it could achieve its goal of disrupting the hospital’s operations and harming the medical care of civilians,” Israeli officials said.

“However,” the officials added, “it was found that the group stole some sensitive information stored in the hospital’s systems.”

