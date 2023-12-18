GUT WRENCHING: IDF Shows Signs Left By 3 Hostages Mistakenly Killed By Israeli Troops





The IDF has released photos showing the heartbreaking signs left behind by the three hostages who were tragically killed by troops in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood on Friday.

The signs bearing the desperate plea “SOS” and “Help, 3 hostages” were painstakingly scrawled onto fabric using leftover food, a desperate cry for assistance that would ultimately go unanswered.

The building housing these haunting messages, situated a few hundred meters away from the fateful encounter on Friday, was only discovered by troops this past Wednesday. It’s worth noting that the discovery was initially met with caution, as Hamas had been known to employ booby-trapped tactics recently, attempting to lure soldiers into deadly traps.

The IDF has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the hostages’ presence in the building. Preliminary findings suggest that Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka, and Alon Lulu Shamriz had been inside that very structure for at least some duration, either after managing to escape from their Hamas captors or being left behind by them.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari has also indicated that the military is looking into the possibility of another building that the three hostages may have sought refuge in.

The tragic incident on Friday unfolded when the trio, shirtless and waving a white flag, approached IDF soldiers. Tragically, in a grave error, the soldiers mistakenly identified them as a threat and, against regulations, opened fire, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

