TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Woman Injured In Shooting Attack In Binyamin





A woman was injured in a shooting attack near the Ateret yishuv in Binyamin on Monday morning.

Terrorists opened fire from their vehicle at two Israeli cars, moderately injuring a 27-year-old woman.

The driver continued driving until the entrance of Ateret, where MDA paramedics administered emergency medical aid for a gunshot wound and evacuated her to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in a mobile intensive care unit.

The woman’s husband and six-week-old infant who were in the car with her were Baruch Hashem unharmed.

The terrorists fled the scene in the direction of Ramallah. IDF forces launched a manhunt and blocked off nearby intersections.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)