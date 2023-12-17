HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of 4 Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF announced the deaths of 4 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 126 and 458 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Seargent First Class Urija Bayer, 20, a soldier in the Magellan unit, the commando brigade, died of his wounds after being seriously injured 3 days ago in battle in southern Gaza.

• Seargent First Class Liav Aloush, 21, a soldier in the Dovdevan unit, the commando brigade, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Master Sgt. Etan Naeh, 26, a soldier in the Dovdevan unit, the commando brigade, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Seargent (res) Tal Filiba, 23, a soldier in the Yalam unit, Combat Engineering Corps, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says a soldier in the Dovdevan Brigade was seriously injured during fighting in southern Gaza.