MORE PSYCH WARFARE: Hamas Releases Video Of 3 Elderly Hostages Begging For Their Lives





Hamas’s armed wing broadcasted a video on their Telegram channel on Monday night, showing three elderly male Israeli hostages currently held captive.

In the distressing footage, the hostages are seen pleading for help from Israel for their release, expressing their fear of being casualties in an Israel Air Force strike. They also say that they are suffering from poor health, with the video concluding with their united plea: “Do not let us grow old here.”

This release comes at a critical time as negotiations continue over a potential new hostage exchange deal between Hamas and Israel. However, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Monday that any discussions regarding a hostage exchange would remain off the table until Israel ceases its military actions in Gaza.

“We are open to initiatives from Qatar and Egypt about a hostage exchange that would stop the war in Gaza,” Hamdan declared during a press conference in Beirut.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)